Wajo's Fo wins praise from Vinod Khosla and prioritizes privacy

Wajo's assistant Fo works right inside iMessage and helps with things like scheduling and sending gifts. It even comes with a virtual credit card to keep your info safe and has its own email and can converse with people and businesses.

Poddar says building trust is key since Shivani Poddar says "Trust is something you have to build from the get-go because one of the technological things that has not been solved yet is teaching agents to unlearn. If they get access to your personal data on day zero, they will always have it for the future. I think trust needs to be built from day zero, not only in your architecture, but in product choices."

With support from tech leaders and availability in 107 countries, Wajo keeps focusing on privacy to stay ahead.