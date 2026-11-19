Wall Street $500B pledge for NVIDIA chip financing remains undeployed
Last August, Wall Street giants like Apollo and Goldman Sachs pledged a massive $500 billion to help NVIDIA's startup clients buy chips.
The idea was to make chip financing a standardized asset class. But so far, none of that money has actually been put to work.
NVIDIA financing talks delayed
Doubts in the market and recent reports of a scandal involving former CEO Jensen Huang have slowed things down.
Now, interim CEO Colette Kress is treading carefully, especially since NVIDIA's offer to cover just 25% of project costs is way less than what rival Broadcom promised its partners.
With stricter credit conditions and investors wanting more guarantees, talks are ongoing, but don't expect any big moves until next year.