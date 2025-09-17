Wall Street dips as Fed meeting looms

Retail sales data adds to rate cut debate

August retail sales beat expectations, rising 0.6% instead of the predicted 0.2%.

Even without car sales, numbers were up by 0.7%.

Some experts think this might be more about inflation than people actually spending more cash.

With markets still pricey and growth strong—even as inflation stays high and jobs lag—the Fed faces a tough call on whether to cut rates now or wait it out.