Wall Street edges higher after 2.6% tech jump Monday
Business
Wall Street edged up on Monday, with tech stocks driving the action even as tensions rose in the Middle East.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit new record highs, thanks to a 2.6% jump in tech shares.
The Dow barely budged but still closed at 51,037.14.
NVIDIA climbs 5.8% after Microsoft partnership
NVIDIA soared 5.8% after teaming up with Microsoft to launch an AI-powered PC chip, lifting Microsoft by 2.3%.
ServiceNow and IBM also had standout days, rising 9% and 7.3%, helping push the Nasdaq higher.
Micron crosses $1,000 per share
Micron shot up 7% to cross $1,000 per share, but Intel and Qualcomm dropped by more than 4%.
Utilities took a hit while energy stocks climbed as oil prices rose amid inflation worries and renewed strikes.