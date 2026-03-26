Wall Street futures dip as uncertainty clouds US-Iran peace talks
What's the story
Wall Street futures are trading lower on Thursday, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The uncertainty surrounding ceasefire talks between the US and Iran has further weighed on investor sentiment. The escalating conflict has rattled global markets this month, resulting in higher oil prices, renewed inflation concerns, and changing expectations for global interest rates.
Diplomatic discord
Diplomatic discord deepens amid rising oil prices
US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is eager to strike a deal. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has denied any dialogue or negotiations with the US, saying only messages have been exchanged through intermediaries. This diplomatic discord further complicates the situation and adds to investor uncertainty amid rising oil prices and inflation concerns.
Market response
S&P 500, NASDAQ 100 and Dow Jones futures slip
Around 1:30pm IST, S&P 500 futures were down by some 0.37%. NASDAQ 100 futures fell by about 0.41%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by nearly 0.36%. The declines indicate a continued risk aversion in global markets amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and mixed signals from US and Iran over ceasefire talks.
Regional impact
Asian markets also feel the heat
The ongoing Middle East tensions have also impacted Asian markets, with South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng trading up to 2% lower. The widespread effect of these geopolitical developments underscores their potential to influence global market trends and investor behavior across different regions.Stock markets in India remained closed today on account of the Ram Navami holiday.