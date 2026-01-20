Wall Street futures drop after Trump's new tariff threats
Business
Wall Street is bracing for a rocky Tuesday as stock futures took a dive—Dow down over 400 points, S&P 500 off by nearly 1%, and Nasdaq sliding 300 points.
The reason? President Trump's latest threats to slap tariffs on several European countries and the UK have rattled global markets.
How Europe and investors are reacting
European stocks had their worst day in two months, especially in auto and luxury brands.
Investors are flocking to safer bets like gold (now near $4,700/oz) and strong currencies like the Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching later today to see whether the US Supreme Court will hear Donald Trump's tariff case, which would determine its legality.