Wall Street futures rebound as Dow Jones jumps 958 points
Wall Street futures just had a strong rebound, with the Dow Jones jumping 958 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also making solid gains.
After last week's big drop, where all three major indexes fell at least 10% from their highs, investors seem to be feeling more optimistic again.
NVIDIA surges nearly 10% lifts tech
NVIDIA was the star, soaring nearly 10% in premarket trading and pulling other tech and AI stocks up with it. Micron, AMD, and CoreWeave all saw notable jumps too.
Even though last week marked the Nasdaq and Dow's worst weekly declines in more than six years, Drew Pettit, chief investment strategist at Roundhill, said this tech rally could be a sign that the market sell-off is nearing its end.