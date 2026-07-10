Wall Street opens as SK Hynix debuts, oil forecasts eyed

SK Hynix $26.5B IPO, IEA forecast

SK Hynix just pulled off the biggest-ever US IPO by a foreign company, raising $26.5 billion with demand far outpacing supply. This has boosted excitement around tech and chip stocks.

On the flip side, the International Energy Agency now predicts global oil demand will drop by one million barrels per day in 2026 due to disruptions caused by the Iran conflict, something that could shake up energy markets going forward.