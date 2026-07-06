Wall Street opens mixed as Nasdaq jumps, Dow slips
Business
Wall Street opened mixed on Monday: tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.65% and the S&P 500 edged up 0.32%, but the Dow slipped by 0.14%.
The bounce in chip stocks helped lift overall market mood, extending last week's rally.
Investors await Fed minutes, Q2 earnings
Everyone's watching for two big updates this week: the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes (which could hint at interest rate moves) and the start of second-quarter earnings reports.
Both are expected to shape how investors feel about where the markets go from here.