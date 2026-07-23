Wall Street pays up to $100,000 for Trump Truth API
Business
Wall Street firms are shelling out up to $100,000 a month for a special feed of Donald Trump's Truth Social posts.
The new Truth API service gives them real-time access so they can react to Trump's market-moving statements faster than anyone else, a big deal for high-speed trading.
Algorithms scan posts for instant trades
Five major firms have already signed up, hoping to cash in on stock swings, especially in energy and defense, caused by Trump's posts.
Algorithms scan his feed for keywords like "Iran" or "ceasefire" and trade instantly.
Some critics say it creates an unfair advantage for those who can afford it, but Trump Media insists everyone gets the information at the same time after posting.