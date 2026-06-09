Wall Street pours massive cash into AI amid bubble worries Business Jun 09, 2026

Wall Street is throwing massive amounts of cash at AI companies right now. OpenAI and Anthropic might go public this year, each eyeing nearly $1 trillion valuations.

Big names like Alphabet have already raised $85 billion, while Amazon and others are selling bonds worldwide to keep the money flowing.

All this excitement is speeding up AI progress, but people are starting to worry if we're heading for an investment bubble.