Wall Street pours massive cash into AI amid bubble worries
Wall Street is throwing massive amounts of cash at AI companies right now. OpenAI and Anthropic might go public this year, each eyeing nearly $1 trillion valuations.
Big names like Alphabet have already raised $85 billion, while Amazon and others are selling bonds worldwide to keep the money flowing.
All this excitement is speeding up AI progress, but people are starting to worry if we're heading for an investment bubble.
Tech giants plan $670B+ AI investment
Tech giants are set to spend more than $670 billion on AI infrastructure this year, outpacing even the 1850s railroad boom.
That wave of investment has helped tech stocks in the S&P 500 jump 31% just this quarter.
Meanwhile, companies like Anthropic expect their revenue to temporarily outpace costs, showing just how fast things are moving, even as questions about long-term profits remain.