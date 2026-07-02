Wall Street rallies after weaker June jobs ease rate fears

Leisure payrolls cut July rate odds

The slowdown in hiring was led by leisure and hospitality, which saw its biggest payroll drop since 2020.

Even with big events like the FIFA World Cup, summer hiring did not pick up as economists hoped.

Because of this, traders now see less chance of a July rate hike, dropping from one-in-three to less than one-in-five odds, which could help keep borrowing costs steady for now.