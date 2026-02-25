Wall Street rebounds as AI deals boost software sector
US stocks bounced back Tuesday, with the S&P Software & Services index and the Nasdaq gaining 1%, after Anthropic announced new partnerships with Salesforce, FactSet, Intuit, and Infosys—turning Monday's AI-driven dip into a rally.
Claude's partnerships with Salesforce, Intuit, and Infosys
Anthropic's deals will bring its Claude AI models into real-world business tools for industries like finance and telecom.
For example, Intuit plans to roll out custom AI agents for mid-sized companies, while Infosys is using Claude to help manage risk in India's fast-growing tech scene.
Anthropic's $30 billion funding round at $380 billion valuation
Anthropic recently raised $30 billion at a massive $380 billion valuation. With growing demand for its Opus 4.6 model in knowledge work, these partnerships are seen as a way to calm fears about AI disruption—and have investors rethinking software stocks that looked risky just days ago.