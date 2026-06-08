Wall Street rebounds Monday as chipmakers drive S&P and Nasdaq

Morgan Stanley keeps S&P 8,000 target

Morgan Stanley strategists described Friday's pullback as a "healthy reset," saying it could actually help keep the bull market going strong.

Thanks to solid earnings and good economic data, they're sticking with their year-end S&P 500 target of 8,000.

Elsewhere, oil prices dipped as tensions eased between Iran and Israel, and Bitcoin managed to recover slightly after briefly dropping below $60,000.