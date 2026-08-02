Walmart-backed Flipkart to launch Bengaluru food-delivery with 10% restaurant commission
Business
Flipkart, backed by Walmart, is preparing to launch its own food delivery service in Bengaluru as early as August 15.
It is offering restaurants a super-low commission of around 10%, way less than Zomato's and Swiggy's usual rates, which could shake things up for both partners and customers tired of high fees.
Service to run on government-backed ONDC
The new service runs on ONDC, a government-backed open network that lets restaurants join without sticking to one app.
Flipkart plans to start with a pilot phase in Bengaluru and expand to other cities based on user feedback.
With Rapido's zero-commission model also gaining attention, the food delivery scene is about to get even more competitive.