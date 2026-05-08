Walmart CEO John Furner ends 1st India visit, meets Modi
Walmart CEO John Furner just wrapped up his first trip to India, spending three days meeting teams in India, including Flipkart employees, Flipkart is eyeing a listing sometime next year (2027), while PhonePe has paused its listing plans.
He also met Prime Minister Modi.
Flipkart eyes IPO, PhonePe pauses listing
Furner told Flipkart employees that speedy delivery is becoming a game-changer in retail and reassured them that Flipkart will keep its own identity under Walmart.
At a Delhi summit, he highlighted how important India is for global business, sharing that Walmart has already sourced more than $40 billion worth of goods from the country.
While Flipkart is eyeing a listing sometime next year (2027), PhonePe is waiting for market conditions to settle before making any moves due to recent global uncertainties.