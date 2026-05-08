Walmart CEO John Furner ends 1st India visit, meets Modi

Flipkart eyes IPO, PhonePe pauses listing

Furner told Flipkart employees that speedy delivery is becoming a game-changer in retail and reassured them that Flipkart will keep its own identity under Walmart.

At a Delhi summit, he highlighted how important India is for global business, sharing that Walmart has already sourced more than $40 billion worth of goods from the country.

While Flipkart is eyeing a listing sometime next year (2027), PhonePe is waiting for market conditions to settle before making any moves due to recent global uncertainties.