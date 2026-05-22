Walmart CEO John Furner praises Flipkart Minutes's 13-minute deliveries Business May 22, 2026

Walmart CEO John Furner gave a shout-out to Flipkart for pulling off deliveries in just 13 minutes, calling it "really impressive" during the latest earnings call.

This speedy service comes from Flipkart Minutes, which uses over 800 micro-fulfillment centers to make ultra-fast deliveries happen across more than 30 cities in India.