Walmart CEO John Furner praises Flipkart Minutes's 13-minute deliveries
Business
Walmart CEO John Furner gave a shout-out to Flipkart for pulling off deliveries in just 13 minutes, calling it "really impressive" during the latest earnings call.
This speedy service comes from Flipkart Minutes, which uses over 800 micro-fulfillment centers to make ultra-fast deliveries happen across more than 30 cities in India.
Flipkart drives Walmart international growth
Flipkart has become a major player in Walmart's international growth since its acquisition back in 2018.
Walmart International's strong performance was reported alongside Walmart's Q1 FY 2027 revenue up by 7.3%, with its e-commerce sales jumping 27%.
Even Walmart International's advertising business grew by 32%, making it a key part of Walmart's worldwide success.