Walmart CEO John Furner: quick commerce rising, Flipkart pushes minutes
Walmart CEO John Furner just called out how quick commerce (think groceries and essentials delivered super fast) is catching on in India.
At a Bengaluru town hall, he pointed out that once people get used to this speed and convenience, it quickly becomes their go-to.
Flipkart (owned by Walmart) is pushing its own service, Minutes, to compete with Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.
Walmart cites $40B sourcing, Vriddhi training
Furner was in India for Walmart's Growth Summit 2026 in New Delhi, where the company doubled down on seeing India as a top market and sourcing hub.
So far, they've sourced over $40 billion worth of goods from the country and trained more than 115,000 small businesses through their Vriddhi program.
Meanwhile, Flipkart might launch a separate app for Minutes, and Amazon isn't sitting still either, investing big in logistics as its Amazon Now service sees orders jump 25% month over month.