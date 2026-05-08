Walmart CEO John Furner: quick commerce rising, Flipkart pushes minutes

Walmart cites $40B sourcing, Vriddhi training

Furner was in India for Walmart's Growth Summit 2026 in New Delhi, where the company doubled down on seeing India as a top market and sourcing hub.

So far, they've sourced over $40 billion worth of goods from the country and trained more than 115,000 small businesses through their Vriddhi program.

Meanwhile, Flipkart might launch a separate app for Minutes, and Amazon isn't sitting still either, investing big in logistics as its Amazon Now service sees orders jump 25% month over month.