Walmart, Coca-Cola CEOs resigning due to AI's impact
Business
Big news: the CEOs of Coca-Cola and Walmart are both stepping down, and they're pointing to artificial intelligence as a major reason.
James Quincey (Coca-Cola) said it's time for someone new to guide the company through this next phase shaped by AI.
Doug McMillon (Walmart) echoed similar thoughts, saying AI is about to change retail in a huge way.
Coca-Cola's COO will take over as CEO
Coca-Cola's Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun will take over as CEO.
These resignations highlight just how much AI is starting to influence big decisions, even at the very top of some of America's biggest companies.