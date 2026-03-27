Walmart, Coca-Cola CEOs resigning due to AI's impact Business Mar 27, 2026

Big news: the CEOs of Coca-Cola and Walmart are both stepping down, and they're pointing to artificial intelligence as a major reason.

James Quincey (Coca-Cola) said it's time for someone new to guide the company through this next phase shaped by AI.

Doug McMillon (Walmart) echoed similar thoughts, saying AI is about to change retail in a huge way.