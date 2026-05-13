Walmart cuts 1,000 roles to streamline operations and boost tech
Walmart just eliminated 1,000 roles in a move to streamline its operations and focus more on tech.
CEO John Furner is steering the company toward attracting higher-income shoppers and boosting marketplace and delivery services.
The news was shared in a Tuesday memo, with execs saying the changes are meant to clarify roles and set up for future goals.
Layoffs tied to digital platform consolidation
This round of layoffs ties into Walmart's ongoing shift from separate teams (like Walmart US Sam's Club, and international) to one unified platform.
It's all part of their digital transformation to keep up with Amazon, Costco, and Aldi.
Some workers were asked to relocate to Bentonville or Northern California as part of these changes.
Walmart $1T valuation, over 2 million staff
Even after these cuts, Walmart remains one of the world's largest employers, with over two million people on its team, and it hit a $1 trillion market value in February.
The company says it's committed to its digital transformation and marketplace and delivery businesses.