The company expects 65% of its stores to be serviced by automation by 2026

Walmart lays off hundreds of employees in shift toward automation

By Mudit Dube 09:29 am May 14, 202409:29 am

What's the story Walmart, the world's largest retailer and America's biggest private employer, is reportedly laying off hundreds of corporate jobs. The company is also asking most remote workers to return to offices, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Employees in smaller offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Toronto are being requested to move to larger hubs including Walmart's corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. Other central hubs mentioned include Hoboken and Southern California.

Walmart's shift toward automation and remote work policy

Walmart has been on a downsizing trend for the past year. In April 2023, the company announced that it expects 65% of its stores to be serviced by automation by 2026. This move is expected to eliminate a lot of time workers spend in the back room of stores sorting merchandise, as stated by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon in December 2022. Despite restricting remote work, Walmart will still allow staff to work remotely part-time.

Walmart announces store closures and health clinic shutdown

In addition to layoffs and relocations, Walmart has announced store closures. A Bay Area store and a Neighborhood Market in Milwaukee are set to close this month, bringing the confirmed closures for this year to eight. Layoff notices were filed with the states of Wisconsin and California following the closure of four stores in California, one in Maryland, and one in Ohio. Furthermore, Walmart will close all 51 of its health clinics and shut down its virtual health care operations.