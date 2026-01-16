Walmart International CEO Kathryn McLay steps down amid big leadership shakeups
Kathryn McLay is stepping down as CEO of Walmart International at the end of January 2026.
She'll stick around through the first quarter to help with the transition, a person familiar with the move said she did not leave with any disagreements with the company.
A new CEO will be named soon.
Why does this matter?
Under McLay, Walmart International saw strong growth—net sales were up 10.8% year-over-year in the most recent quarter, and the division posted net sales of $33.5 billion in that quarter.
The division now serves about 80 million customers a week across countries like China and India.
Who is Kathryn McLay?
McLay, originally from Australia, joined Walmart in 2015 and quickly climbed the ranks—from VP of US Finance and Strategy to leading Supply Chain and Neighborhood Markets.
As Sam's Club CEO, she pulled off 12 straight quarters of double-digit sales growth and boosted annual revenue by 43% to $84 billion.
What else is changing at Walmart?
McLay's departure follows another major shift: the retailer announced in November 2025 that longtime CEO Doug McMillon would be stepping down after 12 years, with John Furner taking over.
These changes are part of Walmart's push to refresh its leadership for whatever comes next in retail.