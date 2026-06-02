Walmart introduces token limits for Code Puppy after costs surge
Business
Walmart is dialing back how much employees can use its in-house AI tool, Code Puppy, after usage (and costs) shot up.
What used to be unlimited is now managed by a token system, so every task eats up tokens and forces folks to be more selective.
The company says it's all about using AI where it truly adds value.
Uber, Microsoft tighten AI access
Walmart isn't the only one tightening things up: Uber ran through its yearly AI budget just months after rolling out Claude Code for engineers, and Microsoft scaled back employee access to some AI tools recently due to similar cost issues.
Turns out, bringing cool new tech into big companies comes with some real price tags.