Walmart pours billions into automating US warehouses with robots
Walmart is pouring billions into automating its US warehouses, swapping out some human jobs for robots that shuttle goods between truck unloading areas and storage racks.
While robots are great at heavy lifting, they're still figuring out simple tasks like picking single items, something humans do easily.
Even with these challenges, Walmart's rolling out motion-sensor robots across the country.
Walmart targets nonperishable warehouses by 2030
This automation push covers roughly 200 supply-chain buildings, including upgrades to older spaces and different robot systems for different products.
With tech partner Symbotic on board, Walmart hopes to have all nonperishable-goods warehouses automated by 2030.
Right now, more than 65% of stores were receiving some automated freight.
It isn't all smooth sailing: higher energy costs and tricky manual jobs still need human hands.