Walmart trains more than 2.1 million associates in AI tools

Walmart has been rolling out AI training for its more than 2.1 million associates, and it's working.

77% of Walmart's office-based associates said they feel pretty confident in using AI tools, and 84% of Walmart's US frontline associates said they are confident using digital tools.

Thanks to partnerships with OpenAI and Google, associates who went through OpenAI training said they had a 27% confidence gain using AI, according to Walmart senior vice president and chief people officer for associate experience and digital Maren Waggoner at a recent summit.