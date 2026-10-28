Walmart trains more than 2.1 million associates in AI tools
Walmart has been rolling out AI training for its more than 2.1 million associates, and it's working.
77% of Walmart's office-based associates said they feel pretty confident in using AI tools, and 84% of Walmart's US frontline associates said they are confident using digital tools.
Thanks to partnerships with OpenAI and Google, associates who went through OpenAI training said they had a 27% confidence gain using AI, according to Walmart senior vice president and chief people officer for associate experience and digital Maren Waggoner at a recent summit.
Walmart uses AI to improve work
Instead of cutting jobs, Walmart is using AI to make work better for people: think more quality checks in fulfillment centers and new ways for store managers to boost sales.
Even with more tech, Walmart is sticking with real human interactions at checkout, showing they want tech to help, not replace, their team.