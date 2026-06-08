Walmart unveils AI tools and OpenAI certification for US associates
Walmart is rolling out AI tools to make work smoother for employees, without threatening their jobs.
At its big Associates Week event in Arkansas, executives showed off how AI is streamlining everything from store operations to customer service.
Plus, Walmart's launching a program so US staff can earn certifications in OpenAI tech.
Walmart AI boosts operations, supports associates
AI at Walmart isn't just about efficiency: it's helping freight managers plan better routes (so drivers get more time at home), making self-checkout smarter by recognizing unlabeled produce, and improving how the company listens to customer feedback.
Leadership framed the upgrades as tools to support employees rather than replace them. As Chief People Officer Donna Morris put it, "Technology will power our future. But our associates will lead it."