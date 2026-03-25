War in Iran could lead to 20% jump in fares Business Mar 25, 2026

United Airlines says ticket prices could jump up to 20% because of rising oil costs linked to the conflict in Iran.

CEO Scott Kirby shared that higher fares might make some people think twice about flying; experts say leisure or recreational travelers may be particularly affected.

To cope, United is already cutting less profitable routes and expects expensive oil to stick around through 2027.