War in Iran could lead to 20% jump in fares
United Airlines says ticket prices could jump up to 20% because of rising oil costs linked to the conflict in Iran.
CEO Scott Kirby shared that higher fares might make some people think twice about flying; experts say leisure or recreational travelers may be particularly affected.
To cope, United is already cutting less profitable routes and expects expensive oil to stick around through 2027.
Airlines everywhere are feeling the pinch from pricey oil
This isn't just a United problem: airlines everywhere are feeling the pinch from pricey oil.
Experts say business travelers might manage, but regular folks planning vacations could be hit hardest.
With tensions in the Middle East threatening key oil supply routes, there's a lot of uncertainty ahead for flight prices, though Kirby reassures it's not as bad as what airlines faced during COVID-19.