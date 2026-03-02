War in Middle East threatens India's record tea exports
Business
India was on track for record tea exports—280 million kg in 2025—but fighting in the Middle East is throwing a wrench into those plans.
Nearly half of India's tea exports are shipped to Middle Eastern countries such as Iraq, UAE, and Iran, so any trouble there hits hard.
If Iran reduces purchases, it could lead to oversupply
Shipping delays and soaring costs are making it tough for Indian tea to reach its biggest buyers.
With routes blocked or rerouted (sometimes adding weeks to delivery), exporters face higher expenses and stranded shipments.
If Iran cuts back on buying, too much unsold tea could flood the market and push prices down at home—bad news for everyone from farmers to auction houses.