War in West Asia delays India's semiconductor push
India's push to build a strong semiconductor industry is hitting some bumps because of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
While new chip factories here aren't directly affected by oil or gas shortages, global supply chain troubles (especially near the Strait of Hormuz) are driving up costs and causing delays, hitting outsourced chip assembly and testing companies the hardest.
Helium, a key component for chips, is now harder to get
Helium, which is crucial for making chips, is now harder to get and more expensive after disruptions in Qatar's gas output.
On top of that, price swings in crude oil are making key materials like epoxy pricier.
Since many raw materials still come from places like Qatar and Israel, Indian companies are dealing with longer shipping times and rising costs.
This whole situation highlights why building a local supply chain for chipmaking materials really matters for India's future in tech.