War in West Asia delays India's semiconductor push

Helium, a key component for chips, is now harder to get

Helium, which is crucial for making chips, is now harder to get and more expensive after disruptions in Qatar's gas output.

On top of that, price swings in crude oil are making key materials like epoxy pricier.

Since many raw materials still come from places like Qatar and Israel, Indian companies are dealing with longer shipping times and rising costs.

This whole situation highlights why building a local supply chain for chipmaking materials really matters for India's future in tech.