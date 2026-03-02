War in West Asia hits India's pharma sector

'We are facing a Covid pandemic kind of uncertainty'

Shipping routes are now much longer since the Strait of Hormuz shut down, adding nearly three weeks to delivery times.

Costs for fuel and raw materials have jumped, and air-freight prices for urgent medicines have shot up as much as five times.

"We are facing a Covid pandemic kind of uncertainty," says Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

If things don't improve soon, delays in important medicines could be next.