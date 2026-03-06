War in West Asia pushes airfares to new heights
If you're planning a trip from India to West Asia in March, brace yourself—airfares have risen.
The main reason? War-risk insurance costs have risen because of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, and airlines may pass some of those extra expenses on to travelers.
Fuel prices are also up
On top of that, fuel prices are up thanks to oil market chaos near the Strait of Hormuz.
Since fuel makes up a big chunk of airline costs, tickets could see an extra 10-12% hike.
Plus, flights are being rerouted around conflict zones, which means more fuel burned and longer journeys.
Airlines are cutting back on flights
With airlines cutting back on how often they fly these routes—and inbound flights coming in only about 20% full—there just aren't enough seats to go around.
That tight supply is keeping fares high for now, and things may not settle down soon.