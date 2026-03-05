War in West Asia rattles Indian financial markets

Foreign investors withdraw $2.12 billion from Indian stocks

Foreign investors have pulled $2.12 billion (about ₹19,500 crore) from Indian stocks in just three days, and market volatility spiked by over 23%. Big names like L&T and Tata Steel took a hit.

With crude oil prices jumping over 10% and energy routes disrupted, analysts say it's smart to think long-term and not panic during this rough patch.