War-risk surcharges on shipments to Middle East nearly doubled
Indian exporters and freight forwarders are urging the government to step in as global shipping lines hike up their fees.
War-risk surcharges on shipments to and from the Middle East have nearly doubled in some cases, now costing between $1,500 and $4,000 per container, making it a lot tougher for businesses to keep things moving.
FFFAI urges government to step in
The Federation of Freight Forwarders's Associations in India (FFFAI) says these new fees aren't being explained properly, which is causing confusion and headaches for everyone involved.
They're asking the government to make sure shipping lines are transparent about how they set these charges, especially for shipments already booked or on their way.
With global tensions adding pressure, FFFAI feels clear guidelines are needed so businesses aren't left guessing or stuck with unexpected costs.