War-risk surcharges on shipments to Middle East nearly doubled

FFFAI urges government to step in

The Federation of Freight Forwarders's Associations in India (FFFAI) says these new fees aren't being explained properly, which is causing confusion and headaches for everyone involved.

They're asking the government to make sure shipping lines are transparent about how they set these charges, especially for shipments already booked or on their way.

With global tensions adding pressure, FFFAI feels clear guidelines are needed so businesses aren't left guessing or stuck with unexpected costs.