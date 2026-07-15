Warburg Pincus buys Integrace for ₹1,200cr, names Rehan Khan CEO
Business
Warburg Pincus, a U.S.-based investment firm, just bought Mumbai pharma company Integrace for ₹1,200 crore. With this move, previous owners True North and Temasek are stepping out completely.
Leading the next chapter is Rehan Khan, an industry veteran, who's taking over as CEO to help Integrace grow under its new owners.
Integrace launched with Glenmark brands
Integrace launched in 2018 by picking up key gynecology and orthopedic brands from Glenmark. Since then, it's added well-known products like Mifegest and Cytolog to its lineup.
Today, big names like Lizolid and Stiloz keep the company strong in the orthopedic and pain management segment, while women's health brands are separate, a space Warburg Pincus wants to expand further in India's fast-growing healthcare market.