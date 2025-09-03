Warburg Pincus to invest ₹800-850 crore in Candere

Rapid expansion into offline retail

Candere started as an online-only shop in 2013 and became part of Kalyan Jewellers in 2017.

Now it's gone omnichannel, opening over 70 stores in just the past year and a half—and plans to add up to 90 more soon.

Even though it's still making losses, Candere's revenue jumped 67% year-on-year to ₹66 crore for the quarter ending June 2024.