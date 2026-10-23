Warhound raises $200 million to genetically engineer war dogs
Business
Warhound, a startup backed by Ben Lamm and Palmer Luckey, just scored $200 million to develop genetically engineered war dogs for military and emergency teams.
These pups won't just rely on their noses: they'll also wear smart vests and goggles from Anduril to help with tasks like bomb detection.
Warhound, Viagen to clone local breeds
Instead of depending on imported European breeds, Warhound plans to enhance local favorites like Belgian Malinois and German Shepherds, teaming up with Viagen for cloning.
The first batch of these upgraded dogs could arrive as soon as early next year.
Warhound is also working with American Humane to certify its training program and promises good post-service care for retired dogs through programs like the Military Working Dog Reunification Program.