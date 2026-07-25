Warner Bros. Discovery sues Amazon over alleged poaching of employees
What's the story
Warner Bros. Discovery has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the tech giant of illegally poaching its employees. The complaint specifically mentions Pia Barlow, the former senior VP for originals marketing at Warner Bros. Discovery, who is set to join Amazon in August. Despite being under contract until October 31, 2027, Barlow was allegedly offered a higher salary and legal support by Amazon to induce her breach of contract with Warner Bros. according to the lawsuit.
Accusations
Lawsuit highlights trend of tech companies bypassing hiring practices
The lawsuit also highlights other high-profile employees who may have been targeted by Amazon, including Francesca Orsi, HBO's head of drama series and films.
Warner Bros. claims this is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend where tech companies are trying to bypass Hollywood's traditional hiring practices.
The studio has accused Amazon of engaging in what it calls a "lawless employee shopping spree."
Industry impact
Precedents in the industry
The practice of poaching employees under contract is common in the entertainment industry but less so in other sectors.
This has created friction with tech companies trying to enter the industry.
YouTube settled a dispute with Disney over hiring veteran executive Justin Connolly, while 20th Century Fox won a lawsuit against Netflix for poaching two of its executives.