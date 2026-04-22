Warner Chappell Music assumes India operations with Mehta as head

Indian songwriters gain Mumbai studio access

With direct operations, Indian songwriters get access to WMG's Mumbai creative studio and new royalty tools like Global Match.

The move comes as music streaming in India hits a high, 178 million users last year, and Warner Music India brought in ₹473 crore in revenue.

The company is also teaming up with labels like 91 North Records and investing more locally, hoping to land among the country's top three music labels.