Warner Music Group to launch global tech hub in Bengaluru

WMG leaders said Bengaluru's deep pool of tech talent makes it the perfect spot for this hub.

"The caliber of talent in this market is exceptional, and we are looking for ambitious engineers and innovators who want to help shape the future of the global music industry," said Mahesh Rao, WMG's director of Software Engineering and site lead for India.

The company is investing big in leadership and compensation, hoping to attract top minds across engineering and AI as they build out their global tech team.