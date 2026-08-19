Warner Music Group to launch global tech hub in Bengaluru
Warner Music Group (WMG) is launching a global tech hub in Bengaluru next month, aiming to boost how music gets distributed worldwide.
The new center will focus on cool stuff like artificial intelligence, better data systems, and smarter marketing tools, all designed to keep WMG at the cutting edge of music and technology.
WMG to attract Bengaluru tech talent
WMG leaders said Bengaluru's deep pool of tech talent makes it the perfect spot for this hub.
"The caliber of talent in this market is exceptional, and we are looking for ambitious engineers and innovators who want to help shape the future of the global music industry," said Mahesh Rao, WMG's director of Software Engineering and site lead for India.
The company is investing big in leadership and compensation, hoping to attract top minds across engineering and AI as they build out their global tech team.