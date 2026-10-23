Warp Sciences raises $215 million to accelerate drug discovery using AI
Business
Warp Sciences, a new startup from former OpenAI executive Kevin Weil and former Meta AI lead Manohar Paluri, just landed a massive $215 million in funding.
Backed by big names like Lightspeed and LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman, they're on a mission to shake up drug discovery using AI and robotics.
US robotic labs run nonstop experiments
Warp Sciences is building robotic labs in the US that run experiments non-stop, helping scientists test molecules way faster than before.
Their tech blends AI with chemistry know-how so researchers can discover new medicines more efficiently.
As Paluri puts it, they want to make sure their tools actually help real chemists solve real problems.