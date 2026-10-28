Warp Sciences raises $215 million to speed US drug discovery
Business
Manohar Paluri, who studied at IIIT Hyderabad, has left Meta after 14 years to co-found Warp Sciences, a new AI startup that just raised $215 million.
The company's big goal? Use AI, robotics, and chemistry to help biotech companies discover new medicines faster in the US.
Manohar Paluri channels expertise to biotech
Paluri's journey started with a computer science degree at IIIT Hyderabad in 2006.
He went on to work in computer vision and studied further at Georgia Tech, picking up experience along the way at IBM Watson Labs and Google.
After climbing up to vice president of AI at Meta, he's now channeling his tech expertise into tackling real-world healthcare challenges with Warp Sciences.