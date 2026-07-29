Warren and Schiff urge SEC probe Trump Media 'Truth API'
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate Trump Media's new "Truth API."
This new service, unveiled this month, has discussed charging trading firms as much as $100,000 a month for early access to posts from top Truth Social accounts, including Donald Trump's.
The senators worry this could cross legal lines, give unfair advantages, and let Trump profit from his own influence.
Senators warn insider trading and ethics
Warren and Schiff flagged that giving traders a head start on Trump's posts might open the door to insider trading or ethical issues, especially since Trump owns a big chunk of the company.
Trump Media says it's just sharing public info, but critics think there could be bigger problems for politics and investor trust down the road.