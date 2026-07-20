Warren Buffett admits late Google purchase and early Apple sale
Business
Warren Buffett, legendary investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, recently opened up about some big investment regrets.
He admitted he was late to buy into Google (Alphabet) and personally made the call, even though it wasn't his top pick.
Buffett also shared that he sold Apple stock too soon, despite knowing how strong the company was.
Apple nearly 22% of Berkshire portfolio
Apple still makes up nearly 22% of Berkshire's $263 billion stock portfolio: Buffett first invested $35 billion between 2016 and 2018, which grew to around $185 billion before taxes.
He also commented on today's stock market trends, saying it feels more like gambling than real investing and advising investors to be patient when good opportunities are hard to find.