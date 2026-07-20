Warren Buffett calls market a casino at Berkshire Hathaway meeting
Business
Warren Buffett thinks the stock market is starting to feel more like a casino than a place to invest.
At Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting, he called out retail traders, quick-turn options, and AI hype for fueling risky behavior.
His big advice? Don't chase fast profits. Stick with long-term value.
Warren Buffett criticizes 1-day options trading
Buffett especially criticized one-day options trading, saying, "The casino has gotten very attractive to people."
He worries this trend could mess with real investment basics like cash flow and strong management.
Even as he has discussed succession, his message about avoiding speculation is still worth listening to, especially now, when markets are getting wilder.