Warren Buffett ends donations to Gates Foundation, funds family foundations
Warren Buffett is switching up his giving game: after 20 years of donating billions to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he's now sending his money to four family-run foundations instead.
The announcement came straight from Buffett, marking a big shift in how one of the world's most famous philanthropists plans to share his wealth.
Buffett calls friendship with Gates wonderful
Buffett, 95, made it clear there's no bad blood with Bill Gates or worries about past controversies.
He called their decades-long friendship "wonderful" and shared that Gates even visited him in Omaha to talk things over.
While Buffett focuses on family foundations now, both he and Gates will keep working separately on their own charitable projects.
Gates Foundation will run until 2045
The Gates Foundation isn't going anywhere just yet: it'll keep running until 2045.
Even though Buffett is moving on, both he and Gates remain on good terms and committed to making a difference in their own ways.