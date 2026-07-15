Warren Buffett redirects donations from Gates Foundation to children's foundations
Warren Buffett, now 95, is switching up his philanthropy game. He's no longer donating to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and is instead giving big to foundations run by his children.
Just recently, he donated nearly 6 billion dollars in Berkshire Hathaway shares to these family-led charities.
This shift is part of his plan to give away all of his remaining shares (about 13% of the company) by 2034.
Buffett notes $23B donated since 2006
Buffett's been supporting these family foundations for years, with over $23 billion donated since 2006.
He says this move fits with his children taking on bigger roles as they get older, and he was also put off by Bill Gates's past connection with Jeffrey Epstein, calling it "distasteful."
Still, Buffett stands by his earlier donations to the Gates Foundation, saying they were "a good decision" at the time.