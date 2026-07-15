Warren Buffett redirects donations from Gates Foundation to children's foundations

Warren Buffett, now 95, is switching up his philanthropy game. He's no longer donating to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and is instead giving big to foundations run by his children.

Just recently, he donated nearly 6 billion dollars in Berkshire Hathaway shares to these family-led charities.

This shift is part of his plan to give away all of his remaining shares (about 13% of the company) by 2034.