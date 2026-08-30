Warren Buffett turns 96: Here are his top investing lessons

Buffett took over a struggling textile company in 1965 and turned it into Berkshire Hathaway, a more than $1 trillion giant with annual after-tax operating earnings of nearly $45 billion.

Despite his financial success, Buffett has lived a simple life, sticking to Cherry Coke and burgers.

He still works from Omaha, Nebraska instead of Wall Street.

On January 1, 2026, he handed over the CEO role to his long-time deputy Greg Abel and promised to donate most of his wealth.