Warren Buffett's last big deal before Greg Abel takes over

Berkshire is using less than 3% of its massive $344 billion cash pile for this buyout. OxyChem makes everyday essentials—think water treatment chemicals and materials for plastics and road safety. After the news broke, Occidental's stock slid over 7%, while Berkshire shares dipped just a bit.

Transition of power at Berkshire

This deal also spotlights a big leadership handoff: Greg Abel will take over from Buffett as CEO in January.

Investors are watching closely to see if Abel sticks with Berkshire's classic hands-off style or brings his own spin to future deals.

The acquisition should wrap up by late 2025.