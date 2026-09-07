Waterfield Advisors launches 2 GIFT City funds for Indian investors
Waterfield Advisors just rolled out two new investment funds from GIFT City, making it easier for Indians to invest beyond the local market.
The Waterfield Global Opportunity Fund covers international equities, commodities and global themes, while the Waterfield Global Fixed Income Fund focuses on global fixed-income opportunities, both designed to help you spread your risk and tap into global growth.
Waterfield Advisors recommends 10% global allocation
Many Indian portfolios are still heavily tied to the domestic market, which is actually a tiny slice of the world's equity pie (close to 3%).
Waterfield says putting at least 10% into global assets can help balance things out and protect against local ups and downs.
Plus, with GIFT City's setup, you don't need to hassle with foreign accounts or paperwork, it's all streamlined and transparent.