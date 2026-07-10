Waterways Leisure considers stock split, board to meet July 10
Business
Waterways Leisure, the company behind Cordelia Cruise, is already thinking about a stock split, with a board meeting set for July 10.
The move comes right after its July 1 stock market debut, where shares started off nearly 17% below the IPO price of ₹808 but have since bounced back above that mark to close at ₹858.
Split could boost waterways leisure trading
A stock split means more shares at the same total value, making each share cheaper and easier for regular investors to buy in.
Waterways Leisure's shares had a rough start but have rallied in five out of its first seven trading days.
If approved, this split could boost trading activity and make the stock more accessible for everyone keeping an eye on new companies.